Tipster targeting sex predators leads to arrest of Bensalem, Pa. man

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A 67-year-old Bensalem man has been arrested thanks to an online tipster targeting sexual predators.
Police say Keith Page started talking with someone he thought was an 11-year-old girl, asking for and sending explicit photos.
He then allegedly provided his address to the tipster, who was really part of a vigilante group that works to find alleged child predators.
That group then confronted Page on camera before calling police.
Page is now facing numerous sex abuse charges.