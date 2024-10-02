Go behind the scenes with Kelce as he prepares for his acting debut in FX's "Grotesquerie"

Travis Kelce prepares for his first appearance in 'Grotesquerie'

Get a first look at Travis Kelce in "Grotesquerie." New photos and a behind-the-scenes video have been released highlighting Kelce's role in the show.

Get a first look at Travis Kelce in "Grotesquerie." New photos and a behind-the-scenes video have been released highlighting Kelce's role in the show.

Get a first look at Travis Kelce in "Grotesquerie." New photos and a behind-the-scenes video have been released highlighting Kelce's role in the show.

Get a first look at Travis Kelce in "Grotesquerie." New photos and a behind-the-scenes video have been released highlighting Kelce's role in the show.

LOS ANGELES -- NFL star Travis Kelce brings you inside his trailer as he gets camera-ready for his acting debut in FX's "Grotesquerie."

A behind-the-scenes look highlights the Super Bowl champion's process of memorizing his lines and dialing it in for his performance.

"I flip the switch like I would if I was going out on a football field," he said.

Early photos show Kelce's character meeting with Detective Lois Tryon played by Niecy Nash-Betts.

Go behind the scenes with Kelce as he prepares for his acting debut in FX's "Grotesquerie" FX

We spoke with Nash-Betts about what it was like working with the football star and she had nothing but high praise.

New episode loglines have also been revealed:

Episode 3: Lois finds comfort in an unexpected person.

Episode 4: A strange clue sends Lois to a remote location.

The wait is almost over. Catch Travis Kelce in the newest episode of "Grotesquerie" airing Wednesday nights at 10p ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC Station.