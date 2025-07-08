Trump to hold Cabinet meeting Tuesday

President Donald Trump is scheduled on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to hold a Cabinet meeting, according to the White House.

The meeting will be the president's sixth of his second term. It will be the president's first meeting with those running the Cabinet departments and other agencies since April 30.

Trump uses these meetings to talk about his "wins" while Cabinet secretaries use them to praise his leadership.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Blue Room of the White House, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The April meeting - broadcast live on television - lasted about two hours. A lot has happened since then, including U.S. military airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities and the enactment of Trump's tax and spending cuts bill.

Today's meeting follows Trump's dinner meeting Monday evening at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.