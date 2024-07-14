How will Trump rally shooting impact political environment? Villanova professor weighs in

BUTLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Shots rang out just minutes into former President Donald Trump's campaign speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening.

The moment in history is now being investigated as an assassination attempt against Trump.

It's a moment many experts and analysts, including Political Science Professor Matthew Kerbel, say they feared was coming.

"Given the political environment, I have feared for a long time that political violence might enter the picture. Sadly and tragically it did," said Kerbel, who works at Villanova University.

Kerbel says American history is already littered with political violence, from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 to the assassination attempts of President Theodore Roosevelt in 1912 and Ronald Regan in 1981.

Kerbel says what differs now is social media and that can be a quick way to spread misinformation.

"I think it's really important not to attribute blame, not to jump to conclusions and see how things play out," said Kerbel. "This has been a tumultuous two weeks in American politics and the presidential campaign."

Kerbel says public opinion and national polling haven't changed much.

As the Republican National Convention prepares to start Monday, however, that could soon change.

"I think a lot will turn on how Republicans address this, what they present to the country about what happened," said Kerbel.

