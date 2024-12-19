UPS employee praised for 'saving' Christmas

A UPS employee is being praised by parents for helping to "save" Christmas by temporarily turning into Santa's helper to deliver joy to a very nice child this holiday season.

Aubrie Jones shared a TikTok video of herself on Dec. 6 taking the initiative to wrap an unwrapped Barbie Dreamhouse toy before sending it along to its final destination, to avoid spoiling the child's surprise.

Aubrie Jones, a seasonal UPS driver, shared a TikTok video of herself wrapping an unwrapped toy before delivering it ahead of Christmas. Courtesy of Aubrie Jones via Storyful

"Just a seasonal UPS employee trying to make sure Christmas isn't ruined for a little girl after a store shipped this Barbie Dreamhouse in the most obvious packaging ever," Jones wrote in text overlaid on the video.

Jones' post quickly went viral, picking up over 1 million views.

TikTok users -- many of them parents -- flooded the post's comment section, praising Jones for taking the initiative to "save" a child's holiday surprise and sharing similar experiences with their delivery drivers.

"This is what our parents meant when they said Santa is real. The spirit of Christmas. That's the magic," one TikTok user commented.

"I bought this same thing and my ups driver came to the door and explained what it [ was ] and asked where he could hide it. UPS drivers out here saving Christmas," another TikTok user wrote.

One person commented, "Ours leaves notes on our door every year 'I put the package in your shed so the little one wouldn't see it'. ."

Jones told Storyful she noticed the unwrapped toy and decided to wrap it "in an attempt to disguise the package and hopefully prevent a child from seeing the delivery on the step."

Jones' post also caught the attention of her employer, shipping and logistics company UPS, which chimed in with a comment calling her the "Definition of Santa's Helper."

"I love this job and the feeling I get of being Santa's elf," Jones wrote in part, responding to UPS.