Simone Biles aims to get 6th skill named after her at Paris Olympics

The gymnastics superstar earned the trip by cruising to victory at the U.S. Olympic trials by posting a two-day all-around total of 117.225 to clinch the spot.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Simone Biles has made history countless times, not only for the number of titles she's won but also the moves she's been the first to perform in competitions.

Now the four-time Olympic gold medalist is aiming to get another move named after her at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If she succeeds, it will be the sixth signature move named after Biles and the first on the uneven bars, meaning she will have skills named after her in every apparatus.

The skill Biles has submitted to the FIG Women's Technical Committee for evaluation is a clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to a handstand, a variation of an existing element named for Wilhelm Weiler, a Canadian gymnast who competed in the 1964 Olympics, according to ESPN.

The skill has been awarded a preliminary difficulty value of E, which is the highest difficulty that can be assigned to turns on bars.

Biles currently has five signature moves named after her in three different events: on the floor, on vault, and on the balance beam.

In Paris, Biles will be competing in her third Olympics alongside fellow Americans Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Suni Lee.

The women's gymnastics competition kicks off in Paris on July 28.

Here is a look at the gymnastics moves that Biles has made her own.

Biles on the Vault



The "Biles on the vault," a Yurchenko half-on with two twists, was first successfully completed on the world stage at the 2018 World Championships. Yurchenko is a type of move named after Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko that involves a round-off onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring on the vault.

Biles does a round-off into a back hand-spring with a half turn, and completes the move by twisting twice in a somersault.

It was assigned a difficulty score of 6.4 -- which makes it one of the most difficult vaults in women's artistic gymnastics.

The Biles II on the Vault



In 2023, Biles became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike in international competition at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

From then on, the skill was named the Biles II.

The move consists of a backflip off the vault and two full rotations in a pike position before landing.

Biles on the Floor Exercise



The "Biles on the floor" was first successfully completed by Biles on the world stage in 2013 at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. This move is a double layout with a half-twist, which means that her body remains straight and elongated as she flips twice. While in the air, she completes a half-twist.

What makes this move so challenging is the "blind landing," Courtney Johnson, a USA Gymnastics-accredited judge told ABC News in 2021. This means that Biles can't see the floor where she will land when she comes down from the flip.

Not only does she have to be extremely high in the air to do two full, stretched-out flips, but the half-twist makes this move more difficult, Johnson said.

Biles II on the Floor Exercise



Her second signature move on the floor, "Biles II," was first successfully completed on the world stage in October 2019 at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. For this move -- a triple-double -- Biles flips twice while twisting three times before hitting the ground.

"The timing has to be good enough for you to still get that height in the air but also move your arms to start this spin-rotation part," Johnson told ABC News.

Biles is the first female gymnast to ever complete a triple-double.

Biles on the Balance Beam



The "Biles on the balance beam," which was first completed on the international stage at the 2019 World Championships, features a double-double dismount. Biles is the first gymnast to ever complete this skill, according to Team USA.

"If you're listing the level of difficulty amongst all those skills, I would say the balance beam dismount is probably at the top of the list," former UCLA gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field told ABC News previously.

The move is a double-twisting double backflip, completed on a 4-inch wide beam.

"The one that is just mind boggling to me is the dismount of balance," Don Spencer, gymnastic coach and USA Gymnastics Power TeamGym Technical Committee chairman told ABC News in 2021. "It's hard enough just to get to a dismount, with multiple skills in front of it going down a straight line. To be able to execute a skill that twists twice and flips twice from a balance beam ... that is just absolutely phenomenal."

Coaches say that Biles' genetics likely has a lot to do with her success.

Johnson said her 4-foot-8-inch height and small stature gives her more time in the air to do high-difficulty skills, and it makes her unstoppable when combined with her strong, muscular build.

"She's using her body and her muscles as efficiently as possible and it makes her that much more powerful," Johnson said.

Her strength allows her to push her smaller body higher up into the air, Johnson said, and since she's shorter and takes up less space, she can manage more twists, turns, and stunts than her competitors.

ABC News' Victoria Beaule and Katie Kindelan contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Co., is the parent company of ESPN and this station.