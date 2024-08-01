U.S. Treasury Secretary orders cheesesteak like a pro during trip to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Philadelphia on Tuesday to discuss tax preparations.

What caught everyone's attention, however, was where she stopped for a bite to eat.

Yellen visited the recently reopened Jim's Steaks on South Street.

The 77-year-old Brooklyn native is known for sampling local cuisine wherever she goes.

Pictures and videos posted to her social media even show that she passed a tricky Philadelphia test: properly ordering a cheesesteak.

"Cheesesteak with whiz, peppers, and onions. She knows how to order alright," one person commented.

It turned out to be the safest choice, as others who have ordered differently sometimes face criticism.

The most infamous case was when Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry ordered his cheesesteak with Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes while campaigning in 2003.