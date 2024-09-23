Walnut Street Theatre brings Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys to Philadelphia, Oct. 1-Nov. 3

The Walnut Street Theatre kicks off its 'Season of Dreams' with Jersey Boys.

"It's about the rise and change of The Four Seasons," says Richard Stafford, director and choreographer of this production. "Frankie Valli's voice was what started it off."

"You are really hearing their catalog and seeing their story unfold before you," he says.

The show takes audiences inside the lives of these four famed men, starting with Tommy DeVito.

"He was the driving force in the very, very beginning," Stafford says of DeVito.

And then there was bass player Nick Massi, played by Chris Stevens in this show.

"Wanted to focus on the music and didn't need the fame," says Stevens. "Just wanted to be with the group because he believed in it."

Then, in steps Frankie Valli, played by Will Stephan Connell.

"And there was just this idea of always wanting more and wanting to kind of escape his circumstances, and just grow into something bigger and better," says Connell.

Bob Gaudio joins and writes the music.

"And it became this phenomenon, you know, with these works like, Sherry," says Stafford. "One of the first big hits. And Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like a Man."

"They're four blue-collar guys that really didn't come from much, and they became this overnight sensation," says Stevens.

"Can't Take My Eyes Off of You, classic," says Stafford.

"This music resonates with everybody," says Connell.

There were issues among them off-stage.

"Each of the four men have monologues throughout the show in which they tell their version of what's happening," says Stafford.

He says these men were "rough guys" and "each had a really strong personality," which led to conflicts, but their story is really one of "survival" and "friendship."

"But it's about loyalty in a way. It's how we take care of each other," says Stafford.

Through it all, they became one of the most iconic pop bands in American music history.

"It is such a niche Italian American journey," says Connell. "We started on the streets and came together."

He says there was an idea of "this dream" that they made come true.

"To get to kind of carry that forward and bring that music to life again, or continue the life of it, it's an honor," says Connell.

Jersey Boys runs Oct. 1-Nov. 3 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

