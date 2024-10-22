Arnold Palmer's daughter calls Trump's remarks about her father 'disrespectful'

Speaking in the late golfer's hometown, Trump told an off-color story about him.

Trump kicked off his rally in Latrobe, Pa., with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late golfer's genitalia.

LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- Arnold Palmer's daughter, Peg Palmer Wears, reacted to former President Donald Trump's vulgar comments about her late father, calling them "disrespectful," "inappropriate," and "unacceptable."

"Being at the airport, which is named for my dad, where he flew out of to go to work every day or every week, you know, to come there and talk about ... hackneyed anecdotes from the locker room ... seemed disrespectful and inappropriate to me," she told ABC News Monday afternoon.

Not only was Arnold Palmer a renowned American golfer with a popular beverage named in his honor, he also has a regional airport named after him in his hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Campaigning at that airport on Saturday evening, Trump kicked off the rally with a long-winded story about Palmer, who dies in 2016, specifically referring to the golfer's genitals.

"When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, 'Oh my God. That's unbelievable,'" Trump joked.

According to Wears, Trump was "appropriating someone he admires to bolster his own image," and that "people deserve better."

"The people coming to these rallies deserve substance about plans Trump has as a candidate, if he could elucidate on some of the threats he's made to people," she continued. "I mean, these are important issues that should be discussed for people when they're getting ready to vote, and using my dad to cover over the important things just seems unacceptable to me."

Wears also confirmed to ABC News that she will be voting in the presidential election, though she did not disclose which candidate she plans to vote for.

An unaffiliated North Carolina voter, Wears plans to cast her ballot from one of the seven critical battleground states that could impact the election.

According to 538's polling averages, Trump is leading in North Carolina by 0.8 points.

ABC News' Kelsey Walsh, Lalee Ibssa, and Soorin Kim contributed to this report.