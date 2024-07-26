Matt Berry, Kristen Schaal and more made their way to the San Diego Comic Con floor for a signing with fans

'What We Do in the Shadows' stars welcome fans at SDCC

Meeting fans at SDCC "makes the whole thing worthwhile" says Matt Berry, star of FX's "What We Do in the Shadows."

SAN DIEGO -- Vampires were spotted roaming around San Diego Comic Con!

Stars of FX's hit comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows" made their way to the expo floor for a fan signing.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the series was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, including a nod to star Matt Berry, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance as Laszlo the vampire.

Berry was honored to be nominated this year, and he told On The Red Carpet "the fact that the show got nominated again, it's fantastic. I know that everyone says this and it's a massive cliche, but everyone really does work hard on it. It's the best sets I've ever stepped on, best costumes I've ever worn. All of it, such a high standard."

When it comes to meeting fans at the Con, "It kind of makes the whole thing worthwhile," Berry said.

The one booth he'd like to explore on the floor? "'Doctor Who.' You know, being from the UK. Yeah! You know, it's all really interesting."

We also spoke to fans at their signing. "I'm so excited to see them. Kristen Schaal! Hello, how could you not get in line for her? I mean, the whole cast, they're fantastic," one fan said.

"What We Do in the Shadows" heads into its sixth and final season with three all-new episodes on October 21 on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC station.

