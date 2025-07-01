Wheeler strikes out 10 in 8 innings to lead Phillies past Padres 4-0

PHILADELPHIA -- - Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in eight innings, Nick Castellanos homered and the Philadelphia Phillies won in Bryce Harper's return to the lineup, 4-0 over the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

Harper was hit by a pitch on the left foot, walked and lined into an unassisted double play as part of a 0-for-2 night in his first game since June 5. Harper returned from a nearly month-long layoff with right wrist inflammation to start at first base and bat third.

Wheeler (8-3) tossed six-hit ball and did not walk a batter in another sterling outing for the NL East leaders.

Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill did his part to keep the game from getting totally out of hand in the third when he reached well over the wall in straightaway center and robbed Max Kepler of a three-run homer.

The rest of the game was all Philadelphia.

If Merrill made the play of game, Bryson Stott was right him behind for the Phillies. After he walked and stole second base, Stott hustled home on Brandon Marsh's grounder to first and scored on a head-first slide for a 2-0 lead. Marsh scored on Trea Turner's infield single to make it 3-0.

Castellanos' solo shot off Padres starter Matt Waldron in the fifth made it 4-0. Waldron (0-1) made his season debut after the knuckleballer spent all season on the injured list with left oblique strain. He walked six in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

With runners on first and second and one out in the fifth, Wheeler got pinch-hitter Trenton Brooks to line into a double play. Brooks hit one to Stott at second base and he flipped the ball to Turner at the bag to complete the inning-ending play.

Key stat

Wheeler allowed a total of two earned runs in five June starts.

Up next

The Phillies send Cristopher Sánchez (6-2, 2.79 ERA) to the mound against Padres RHP Nick Pivetta (8-2, 3.36 ERA)

------

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlbbr/]