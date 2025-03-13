24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
White House withdraws David Weldon's nomination to be Trump's CDC director: Sources

ByWill McDuffie and Katherine Faulders ABCNews logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 1:41PM
The White House on Thursday pulled President Donald Trumps nomination of Dr. David Weldon to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple sources told ABC News.

The withdrawal came just before Weldon was to appear for his confirmation hearing Thursday morning before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, where he was expected to be grilled on his past views questioning vaccine safety.

Former Congressman Dr. David Weldon speaks in The Villages, Fla., on May 31, 2012.
AP Photo/Brendan Farrington, File

The development was first reported by Axios.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

