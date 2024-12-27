Eagles vs. Cowboys: Pickett prepared to play as Hurts still in concussion protocol

Kenny Pickett (7) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, Md.

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is dealing with a rib injury, said Thursday he is "ready to go" for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Starter Jalen Hurts remains in concussion protocol and has yet to practice this week.

Pickett replaced Hurts in the lineup against the Washington Commanders last Sunday and injured his ribs in the fourth quarter when he was wrestled down in the backfield by linebacker Bobby Wagner. He remained in the game but had X-rays afterward and follow-up tests on Monday.

Pickett did not reveal the results of those tests but said the injury "is something that I'm going to have to deal with." He plans on wearing additional padding around his rib area in addition to the flak jacket he normally wears on game day.

He said he practiced in full Thursday and doesn't expect to have any limitations in the game.

The overall tone of Pickett's media session after Thursday's practice was of a quarterback expecting to play against the Cowboys.

"I don't try to get too caught up into it because there is so much that goes into playing quarterback. I just want to focus on doing my job each play and ... we'll see what happens in the fourth quarter," Pickett said. "That's really my focus right now, being as prepared as possible, and when it's all said and done and the game's over and I'm back home with my family, I think that will be the time to sit back and talk about it a little bit. But I'm just focused on being as prepared as I can be right now."

If Hurts can't play, Tanner McKee would assume the role of No. 2 quarterback behind Pickett. A sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023, McKee has impressed in training camp practices and in preseason games over the past two seasons. He has been working on taking snaps from center Cam Jurgens this week so it's not new to him should he be called on in Sunday's game.

Hurts exited the Commanders game midway through the first quarter after his head collided with the turf as he was hit by linebacker Frankie Luvuon a 13-yard run. Washington ended up rallying to win 36-33 in Hurts' absence, handing the Eagles their first loss in 11 games.

The Eagles' chances of securing the top seed in the NFC dropped to 4% with the loss, per NextGen Stats, but they can still win the division with a win over Dallas or a Commanders loss or tie to the Atlanta Falcons this week.

Coach Nick Sirianni has said little about Hurts' status.

"When you're in concussion protocol, I have no say in that and Jalen has no say in that. That's completely up to the doctors," Sirianni said, "as it should be."