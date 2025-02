Officer, another driver hospitalized after crash involving police cruiser in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A violent crash in Wilmington, Delaware left a police cruiser on its side.

The Action Cam was on the scene just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of 4th and Shipley streets.

Authorities say the police vehicle and a Black Nissan Altima collided.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be okay.

The cause of that crash is under investigation.