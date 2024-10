Woman in critical condition after being shot in the face in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after she was shot in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 3400 block of North 21st Street.

Police say the woman was shot in the face just before 11 a.m.

Investigators say a weapon was recovered and an arrest has been made.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.