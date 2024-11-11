Woman found dead after house fire in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A woman is dead after she was found at the scene of a house fire in Camden, New Jersey.

They responded to the 1300 block of Kaighns Avenue in Camden at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, there was a light smoke throughout the home.

During their search, they found the woman, who is believed to be in her late 60s, dead inside.

Firefighters believe she died from smoke inhalation.

Police and the fire marshal will continue to investigate the cause of the fire and the woman's death.

