Woman killed outside Philadelphia school after driver accidentally puts vehicle in reverse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Regent Street, in front of Catharine Elementary School.

It was an emotional scene as people consoled one another in front of the school.

Police say a woman dropped off her child at school in the morning but when she tried to drive away, she accidentally put her Saturn SUV in reverse instead of drive. That's when the driver backed into a woman standing on the sidewalk behind the vehicle, killing her.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, police have not released the name of the victim. They say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

