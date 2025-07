Man, woman injured in shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in Strawberry Mansion.

It happened in the 3100 block of York Street just after midnight Sunday.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital.

A 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in a private car.

Both are expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests have been made.