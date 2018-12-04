Postal worker discovers 2 dead outside of Whitemarsh Township home, DA says

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The bodies of two elderly people were found outside of a Whitemarsh Township residence by a Postal worker Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

Officials said just after 11 a.m. the bodies were discovered outside of the home on the 500 block of S. Bethlehem Pike.


Chopper 6 was overhead as the SWAT team responded just after 11:30 a.m.

Officers holding shields could be seen making their way to the entrance of a home on the block.

There is no word on the cause of death. Officials said autopsies will be conducted by the coroner's office.

The DA said the identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the family.

------
