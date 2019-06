EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over where a pedestrian was struck in Southwest Philadelphia, June 26, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a car versus pedestrian crash in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday morning.It happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and Woodland Avenue.Chopper 6 was over the scene as medics prepared to transport a man to the hospital.Officials said the victim was a postal worker. They said he was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with unstable vital signs.There is no word if the driver who struck the postal worker remained at the scene.