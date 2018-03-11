Postal workers in NY state injured by package with hazardous substance

EMBED </>More Videos

Postal workers hurt: Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

COLONIE, N.Y. --
Three United States Postal Service employees were hospitalized after coming in contact with a package containing an unknown hazardous substance at an upstate New York mail-sorting facility, according to the Albany County Fire Coordinator. The incident occurred early Sunday morning in Colonie, New York, near Albany.

One employee broke out in a rash after coming in contact with the package, and a second employee had a similar reaction just by opening the door to the room containing the package, according to ABC News affiliate WTEN in Albany.

The affected employees had to be quarantined by hazmat teams before going to an area hospital, Albany County Fire said. They have since been released without complications.

Authorities say there is no danger that anyone will received a contaminated package in the mail.
Hazmat teams are cleaning the building, and there is an ongoing investigation.
ABC News' Constance Johnson contributed to this report.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpostal serviceabc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News