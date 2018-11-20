Please stay observant around schools during opening and dismissal hours. Male has also been observed driving around several neighborhoods within the 8th District.. PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH.. Contact 911 immediately if observed... pic.twitter.com/jIA7aGnCWI — PPD 8th District (@PPD08Dist) November 16, 2018

Philadelphia police are warning residents about a potential sexual predator lurking near schools.Police have released an image of the suspect. They say he has been seen around schools during opening and dismissal hours in Northeast Philadelphia and Bensalem Township in Bucks County.He is also accused of harassing women and exposing himself.The 30-year-old was arrested in Bensalem, but has since posted bail.He has been seen driving a dark blue 2008 Hyundai Elantra.Anyone who sees him on school property or engaging in lewd behavior should call 911.------