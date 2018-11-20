Potential sex predator seen near schools in Northeast Philadelphia, Bensalem

Potential sex predator lurking near schools.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are warning residents about a potential sexual predator lurking near schools.

Police have released an image of the suspect. They say he has been seen around schools during opening and dismissal hours in Northeast Philadelphia and Bensalem Township in Bucks County.

He is also accused of harassing women and exposing himself.

The 30-year-old was arrested in Bensalem, but has since posted bail.

He has been seen driving a dark blue 2008 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone who sees him on school property or engaging in lewd behavior should call 911.

