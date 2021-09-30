potholes

'Pothole killer' truck comes to Camden, New Jersey to address road concerns

The city has contracted Patch Management to fill 450 potholes already this year.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The City of Camden is working to smooth out a pesky issue that causes frustration and even damage for some.

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen says while campaigning, if he talked to 100 people, 99 complained about city streets, namely potholes.

Today local leaders unveiled a truck affectionately known as the "pothole killer." The city has contracted Patch Management to fill 450 potholes already this year.

"The department of public works did 5,882 Potholes so far this year, and we continue to do more because we're out here every day," said Director of Camden Public Works Keith Walker.

It's part of the "Camden Rising" idea, a way to beautify and revitalize the city's neighborhoods.

Residents say it's about time. They've needed costly car repairs because of the bumpy, rocky road surfaces.

"The struts on my car, you have to get struts every two years because you hit the potholes enough times, they're going to break," said Victor Ortiz.

Camden's leaders say this is part of their short-term road repair program. In the future, they are planning to unveil a comprehensive road surfacing plan.

