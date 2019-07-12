Pottstown cleaning up after Thursday night's storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5391317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Severe storm damages family business marking 30 years. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on July 12, 2019.

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Folks in Pottstown are cleaning up from all the water and mud the Manatawny Creek left behind after Thursday night's storm.Families were pumping out basements on Walnut Street in Pottstown on Friday afternoon.We found one home with significant structural damage and cars covered in mud and debris."The police department, they escorted us. And the water came up the stairs, the three steps of my home," said Cecilia Jackson, who lives on Walnut Street.Pottstown borough officials say 30-40 homes took on water, some in the first floor. Thirty water rescues were made. No injuries were reported.Not far from Walnut Street, a community field took a big hit.Todd Sundstrom watched the storm roll in, keeping an eye on his family's American Legion baseball field."A couple seconds later I heard my sister say, there's water starting to come in center field," he said.The field now has devastating damage. The worst, Sundstrom says, since Hurricane Agnes in 1972. The dugout and fencing is collapsed and many of the sponsor signs are washed away or damaged."What are you guys gonna do now? I'm not quite sure. Because it's all donations. It's a nonprofit. So we rely on people," said Sundstrom.One saving grace: the regular baseball season just ended last week. The Sundstrom's hope to have the field ready for play in April.Pottstown residents who need clean up kits for their homes from the American Red Cross can contact the Goodwill Fire company.