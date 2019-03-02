Pottsville business owner found dead in New Orleans hotel

New Orleans police are looking for a woman in connection with the death of a prominent businessman from Schuylkill County.Sixty-two-year-old Patrick Murphy was found dead inside of his hotel near the French Quarter on Thursday.He owned Murphy's Jewelry Store in Pottsville.The store has been a staple in that area for more than a century.Murphy's grandfather founded it back in 1913.People in the community were upset to hear the news of Murphy's death.Police are searching for 25-year-old Megan Hall, who was seen entering the hotel with Murphy, then later leaving alone.The coroner's office says Murphy died from blunt force trauma.-----