U.S. & WORLD

Pottsville business owner found dead in New Orleans hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Pottsville business owner found dead in New Orleans hotel. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 2, 2019.

New Orleans police are looking for a woman in connection with the death of a prominent businessman from Schuylkill County.

Sixty-two-year-old Patrick Murphy was found dead inside of his hotel near the French Quarter on Thursday.

He owned Murphy's Jewelry Store in Pottsville.

The store has been a staple in that area for more than a century.

Murphy's grandfather founded it back in 1913.

People in the community were upset to hear the news of Murphy's death.

Police are searching for 25-year-old Megan Hall, who was seen entering the hotel with Murphy, then later leaving alone.

The coroner's office says Murphy died from blunt force trauma.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurderman killed
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
JCPenney looking to hire thousands of salon stylists
Neighbors upset with Texas man for painting entire house pink
Illinois health officials warn about possible measles scare at Midway International Airport
President George H.W. Bush's former service dog Sully begins new job
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Another Winter Storm Arrives Sunday Afternoon
Part of Northeast Extension closed due to crash involving tractor-trailer
Ice-covered roads cause 11 vehicle crash in Chester County
Delaware declares emergency quarantine to fight invasive bug
West Reading councilman arrested for robbing a pharmacy of pills
Overnight snow to bring a few inches in Montgomery County
Source: Serial suspect HIV positive
Bus catches on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway in Montco
Show More
Black-tie kickoff party for the Philadelphia Flower Show
Fire heavily damages Catholic school in Blackwood, NJ
Temple on alert after students test positive for mumps
At-home tests kits to check for food sensitivity
Phillies tickets sales soar after Harper announcement
More News