Pottsville business owner found dead in New Orleans hotel

New Orleans police are looking for a woman in connection with the death of a prominent businessman from Schuylkill County.
Sixty-two-year-old Patrick Murphy was found dead inside of his hotel near the French Quarter on Thursday.
He owned Murphy's Jewelry Store in Pottsville.
The store has been a staple in that area for more than a century.
Murphy's grandfather founded it back in 1913.
People in the community were upset to hear the news of Murphy's death.
Police are searching for 25-year-old Megan Hall, who was seen entering the hotel with Murphy, then later leaving alone.
The coroner's office says Murphy died from blunt force trauma.
