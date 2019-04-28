u.s. & world

Lori Kaye killed in San Diego synagogue shooting, rabbi among those injured in Chabad of Poway

EMBED <>More Videos

The rabbi who led a service on the last day of Passover suffered a gunshot wound to his hands and two others endured shrapnel wounds as political, civic and religious leaders across the country struggled to make sense of another fatal attack on a house of worship six months after a mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

POWAY, Calif. -- A Jewish leader has identified those killed and injured when a lone gunman opened fire inside a synagogue in a suburb of San Diego Saturday morning.

Rabbi Yonah Fradkin, executive director of Chabad of San Diego County, said in a statement that Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, of Poway was killed. A friend of Kaye's, Audrey Jacobs, said on Facebook that she was "taking bullets" for Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein to save his life, and the rabbi continued to give his sermon after being shot.

Goldstein, who was injured in the shooting, remembered Kaye as a "pioneering, founding member" of the congregation and says he is "heartbroken" by her death.

Fradkin said those injured in the shooting Saturday were Goldstein, 8-year-old Noya Dahan, and 34-year-old Almog Peretz. Goldstein suffered a gunshot wound to his hands, while Dahan and Peretz endured shrapnel wounds. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, San Diego Police Department and the City of Poway discuss the investigation into a fatal shooting at Chabad of Poway in San Diego County.



"In the face of senseless hate we commit to live proudly as Jews in this glorious country," Fradkin said. "We strongly believe that love is exponentially more powerful than hate. We are deeply shaken by the loss of a true woman of valor, Lori Kaye, who lost her life solely for living as a Jew."

An off-duty Border Patrol officer attempted to stop the suspected gunman, John Earnest, inside the synagogue, but he escaped and later called the California Highway Patrol to arrange his own surrender following the shooting, according to authorities. San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said the officer who took Earnest into custody clearly saw a rifle in the front seat of his car.

Investigators are looking into whether or not Earnest was involved in a recent fire at a mosque in nearby Escondido, California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diego countydeadly shootingfatal shootingsynagoguegun violencerabbiu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Four killed after construction crane collapses in Seattle
When you should take a bathroom break during 'Avengers: Endgame'
Australia's plan to kill 2 million cats to combat 'extinction crisis'
TOP STORIES
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
AccuWeather: Cloudy Skies, Showers
1 dead, 2 injured in one-car crash in Bustleton
3 injured in multi-car accident on I-95
Vigil held for mechanic killed in crossfire
State trooper escorts crash victim to prom
Show More
Four killed after construction crane collapses in Seattle
Cherry Hill neighbors describe once in a lifetime wind gust
Man critical after being shot 9 times in Juniata Park
Woman stabbed numerous times in her West Philadelphia home
Nearly 2 dozen in custody following cockfighting ring bust in Port Richmond
More TOP STORIES News