Several popular Center City tourist attractions and businesses without power following manhole fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The power is still out at the Liberty Bell Center and around the Independence Visitor Center following a fire in a manhole earlier this weekend.

Action News was there as PECO began setting up generators this morning in hopes of reopening for visitors today.

It all began early Saturday morning when firefighters responded to 4th and Market streets in Old city to find flames shooting at least five feet from a manhole at the intersection.

At the height of the outage, some 500 customers reported being without power.

As a result of the outage, several popular Philadelphia tourist attractions were closed to the public.

As of Sunday morning, there is still no word on what might have caused the fire in the manhole.

