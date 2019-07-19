Power outage at home for seniors, disabled in Wynnefield

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said a partial power outage occurred at a 12-story home for seniors and the disabled in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.One of the biggest issues for the Pavilion residents was the lack of elevators."You had a lot of people who had a difficult time getting down the steps and it was kind of a little panic," resident Tom Marrero.The fire department responded to the scene on Conshohocken Avenue around 9 a.m. Friday."We have medics on the scene monitoring the patients who need it," Philadelphia Fire Chief Andy Thomas said.The chief said some units have power and air conditioning; residents were sheltering in place in those apartments.But other apartments were without power and getting hotter.Lloyd James who lives in one of those units said it was 95 degrees inside and had to get out."I had no choice (to leave). The fire department made us, evacuated us," James said.Those in powerless apartments were first moved to the lobby.A SEPTA bus arrived and many were moved to its air conditioned interior.The Red Cross made sure people had plenty of water.PECO was on the scene but left, saying this was an internal building issue.The Department of Licenses and Inspections is investigating and working on restoring power.