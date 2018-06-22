Power outage in part of Center City after electrical accident; worker injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Power outage in part of Center City after electrical accident; worker injured. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 4pm on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
A worker was injured in an electrical incident that also caused a power outage in part of Center City.

The incident happened in the basement of the Sheridan building at 9th and Sansom. Police and fire department activity closed 9th Street for part of the afternoon as officials investigated.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over scene of fire, power outage in Center City on June 22, 2018.


Workers evacuated the building after it happened.

There were multiple reports of power outages in the area, including nearby Wills Eye Hospital and other medical facilities.

"There were people in our elevator actually stuck because we have no power," said Tracy Weeks.

"Power went out and I went to check on a doctor who was in a room with a patient. The entire room was dark. I got lights for him," said Terri Beirne.

We're told a building maintenance worker was shocked in the basement of 125 South 9th Street, which houses a number of medical offices.

He was taken to the hospital with burns. There was no word on his exact condition.

Police eventually escorted workers back in the building to quickly retrieve belongings as the fire marshal continued investigating.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfirepower outageCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News