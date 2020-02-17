Single-car crash in Pottstown causes thousands to lose power; driver injured

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said a driver lost control of a minivan and crashed into a utility pole causing a power outage in Montgomery County on Sunday night.It happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wilson Street and Farmington Avenue in Pottstown.Police said one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.PECO crews were on the scene making repairs as some 1800 customers lost power following the incidentPower was restored by Monday afternoon.