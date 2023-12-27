Powerball jackpot swells to $685 million for tonight's drawing

The top prize carries a lump-sum option of an estimated $344.7 million, according to the multistate game operator.

LOS ANGELES -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to $685 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Monday's drawing yielded no grand prize match of all six numbers, according to Powerball. Two tickets took home the $2 million Match 5+ Power Play Prize in Colorado and Georgia, and three got the $1 million Match 5 in California, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on October 11, when a ticket in California won a $1.765 billion grand prize. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292,201,338, according to Powerball.

Tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.