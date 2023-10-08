There was no winner on Saturday night which means the Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing.

No winner as Powerball jackpot soars to at least $1.55 billion

No Powerball jackpot winner was declared in Saturday's Powerball drawing which means the prize has soared to an estimated $1.55 billion for the next drawing.

The winning numbers drawn for Saturday's jackpot were: 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19. The power play was 3.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the July 19, 2023 drawing. There have now been 34 consecutive drawings with no jackpot wins. This is the first time back-to-back Powerball jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.

"This has become another top-charting jackpot in the Powerball game, and we've had several factors align at the right time to be able to support back-to-back billion-dollar jackpots in a matter of months," said Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and Pennsylvania Lottery executive director.

"While dreaming about winning a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is exciting, please remember to play responsibly and sign your ticket. We look forward to drawing the winning numbers tomorrow night!" Svitko said.

The prize outranks the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won in California on July 19.

According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The next drawing will take place on Monday just before 11 p.m. ET.