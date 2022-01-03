lottery

Powerball lottery jackpot at $552M; winning numbers drawing Monday

Monday could be someone's lucky day with the Powerball jackpot up to $522 million.

The lottery's top prize has a cash option of 371.5 million.

The prize grew after no one won Saturday's drawing for a $500 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 06-12-39-48-50 Powerball:07 Multiplier 2X

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

The last winning jackpot came back on October 4 with a prize of nearly $700 million.

A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers. The jackpot at the time rose to $699.8 million, making it the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
