Lottery hopefuls dream of hitting massive jackpot

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are worth the highest prize in years and it has a lot of people dreaming about what they would do with that kind of money.

"Why not. Like I said, somebody has to win," said 60-year-old Keith Davidson of Havertown, Pennsylvania. He says he'd call a financial advisor if he won. "We're not working anymore. This is what want. This is how much I want coming in every month."

Workers at Beer Guys in Havertown opened a second register for the steady crowd coming in.

"I'm going to help everyone, including myself. Especially coming off the pandemic, we all could use some help, right?" said Brian Enverso from Drexel Hill.

Next door at Acme, lottery hopefuls bought their tickets along with their groceries.

"That's a lot of money," said Najhee Grant from Havertown. "I'd pay off my student loans. Pay off all the debt in my family."

"I'll pay off all my siblings' houses, give them all money, take money, go on vacation to Captiva Island, Florida," said Tara George from Havertown.

The jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions continue to grow after recent drawings failed to produce a winner.

Saturday's winning numbers were: 14-26-38-45-46- Powerball:13



Friday's winning numbers were: 18, 3, 58, 16, 6 and a Megaball of 11.



It is the largest potential prize since March 2019. Wednesday's Powerball is worth $550 million. Tuesday's Mega Millions is $600 million.

"I don't know, maybe fix up where I am. Who knows. With that kind of money I don't know what I'll do," said Walter Barnes from Havertown.

Barnes knows the odds are low, but why can't it be him?

"Anything. I'm not greedy. I'll take half," he said.

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday and the Powerball drawing is Wednesday. Good luck!
