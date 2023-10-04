Philadelphians feeling lucky ahead of tonight's Powerball drawing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night and people at one South Philadelphia newsstand are hoping it is their lucky day.

"I'm going to play the Powerball tonight. Dan is my man, come here all the time," said Dave Jackson of North Philadelphia.

Jackson stopped at the newsstand located on Oregon Avenue by Swanson Street under I-95.

Dan Kearney runs the register and was busy ringing out Powerball tickets. The jackpot is now $1.2 billion.

If Jackson wins, he said he would not tell anyone.

"One of the guys on 'Shark Tank' said, 'There's three things you do. Don't tell nobody, don't tell nobody, don't tell nobody. That's what you do.' And don't tell your wife especially," Jackson said.

"I got 15 tickets, taking care of the family," said Marty Weikel of South Philadelphia.

This jackpot is the third largest in the Powerball game and the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Should people win, they have plans.

"Switzerland. Pay my bills, and Switzerland," said Adriennia Crawley.

"Donate to the police, to the hospital, clinic, school, that is what I want to do with the money if I win it," said Cliff.

Hopefully, luck is on your side when you buy your ticket. The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19 in California with a single ticket worth more than $1 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Dan hopes that the ticket come from his newsstand.

Monday night did see some million-dollar winners. One of those tickets was sold in Delaware.