Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $835M

The Powerball winning numbers jackpot climbed to an estimated $835 million after there was no winner for Monday night's drawing.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There were no lucky winners for Monday's Powerball grand prize.

That means the jackpot has now reached an estimated $835 million. That comes with a cash option of $390.4 million.

The winning numbers for Monday were: 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and 4.

The next drawing is Wednesday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

