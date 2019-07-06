Ridgecrest Earthquake

California earthquake: 7.1 quake shakes Southern California 1 day after magnitude 6.4

LOS ANGELES -- A powerful 7.1 earthquake shook Southern California one day after a magnitude 6.4.

The quake, centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest area, was originally listed as a 7.1, was downgraded shortly after and then upgraded back to a 7.1.

An earthquake on the evening of July 5 was felt around the greater Los Angeles region.




Kern County fire officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires" without providing details. San Bernardino County firefighters reported cracked buildings and a minor injury.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the 6.4 is now a foreshock, and another 6.0 quake "would not be surprising." The new, larger quake was on the same fault and part of the same sequence.


People reported feeling the earthquake in areas as far as San Francisco and Las Vegas. The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it also was felt in Mexico.

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

