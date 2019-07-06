California earthquake: 7.1 quake shakes Southern California 1 day after magnitude 6.4

The quake, centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest area, was originally listed as a 7.1, was downgraded shortly after and then upgraded back to a 7.1.
#BREAKING DID YOU FEEL IT?! @USGS says magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit 11 miles from Ridgecrest, CA. We felt it in #SanJose. You can see our lights swaying. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/mSCM3kGzx5— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) July 6, 2019
Kern County fire officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires" without providing details. San Bernardino County firefighters reported cracked buildings and a minor injury.
Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the 6.4 is now a foreshock, and another 6.0 quake "would not be surprising." The new, larger quake was on the same fault and part of the same sequence.
So the M6.4 was a foreshock. This was a M7.1 on the same fault as has been producing the Searles Valley sequence. This is part of the same sequence -— Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 6, 2019
People reported feeling the earthquake in areas as far as San Francisco and Las Vegas. The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute.
The U.S. Geological Survey says it also was felt in Mexico.
If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.