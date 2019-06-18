Japan earthquake: Magnitude 6.4 quake strikes off northwestern Japan, tsunami warning issued

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off northwestern Japan, triggering a tsunami warning, authorities said.

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake Tuesday registered magnitude 6.8 and was located off the western coast of Yamagata about 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of the city of Sakata.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake at 6.4.

MORE: Earthquake scale - How they are measured and what the magnitude and intensity scales mean

Japan's Meteorological Agency said the quake's epicenter was fairly shallow, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) below the sea's surface. Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface. The agency predicted a tsunami as high as 1 meter (yard) along the coast of the northwestern prefectures of Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa.

All seven reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata were off line and no abnormalities were reported.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
earthquakejapanu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
Police: Missing Drexel University student found dead
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
Montco man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls
Show More
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Trial begins for Montco mom, boyfriend charged in 4-year-old's murder
'Is that red?' Color blind high school grad sees through glasses
N.J. Army vet graduates high school 50 years later
A call of peace 24 hrs. after deadly shooting at graduation party
More TOP STORIES News