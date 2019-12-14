Philadelphia Parking Authority employee assaulted by masked man, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a parking authority employee was assaulted at the PPA building on Friday night.It happened around 10:45 p.m. at the PPA building on the unit block of North 8th Street.Police said a 24-year-old employee was exiting the building through a side entrance when he was approached by a man wearing a black mask and struck in the face with an unknown weapon.The employee was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.Police said the weapon has not been recovered and no arrests have been made.The incident is under investigation.