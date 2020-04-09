Coronavirus

More than 85,000 pieces of PPE delivered to Philadelphia facilities

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management teamed up with several agencies, including the Philadelphia Fire Department, to deliver thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to retirement homes and hospitals on Thursday.

Crews dropped off roughly 85,000 PPE to 55 locations, according to emergency officials.

The items range from face masks and shields, to gloves and hand sanitizer.



The entire operation is a team effort from the federal government down to donations from the every day person.

Donations are accepted from anyone but must be cleared by the city before use.

The response allowed the city the opportunity to make a third major delivery of PPE since the coronavirus crisis.

The goal now is to keep the items coming in as the battle against the virus continues.

"Just know that at the end of the day we're helping citizens out and I'm feeling pretty good, and will get up the next day and go right back at it," said Philadelphia fire Capt. Thomas Richey.
