Pregnant woman hit by teens racing on Philadelphia's Broad Street

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance cameras caught two teens who police say were racing each other on Broad street early Monday morning.

A Ford Fusion barreled through Broad and Diamond, just before an SUV, tailing behind, careened into the car.

The impact was so intense, the SUV hit a wall where some pedestrians were sitting, including a woman who was 7-months pregnant.

"I tried to take her pulse, but when I went to help turn her, the leg was almost severed...it was hanging," said Tom Massaro, who witnessed the accident.

Family members identified the victim as Gina Coleman Seldon. She lost her unborn child in the crash.

The 27-year-old mother was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Police say 19-year-old Yaaseen Bivines, who hit Seldon, did not have a license. Both drivers were taken into custody and their vehicles were impounded.

"We're mad she lost her child and now she's fighting to pull through herself with three other kids of her own," said Seldon's brother, Adonis.

Seldon works at the McDonald's nearby and was apparently on break when Seldon was hit.

Her family is now trying to make sense of the behavior and is desperate for her to pull through. They hope this is a wake-up call to the drivers behind the wheel.

"Please make better decisions because it can affect others. You never know who is in harm's way."
