Pregnant woman killed, baby does not survive after North Philadelphia shooting

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pregnant woman was killed and her newborn baby delivered at the hospital did not survive following a shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:55 p.m. at 9th and Dauphin streets.

Police say at least two to three men began firing shots at a silver minivan occupied by the a pregnant woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.

The pregnant woman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to the hospital by the man who had been shot in the chest and left shoulder.

The pregnant woman died at the hospital. An emergency C-section was performed but the baby was pronounced dead, according to police.

The man who transported the woman to the hospital is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 28, killed in head-on crash on Kelly Drive
Dog shot, killed while out for a walk in Hunting Park
Video released in deadly Jenkintown hit-and-run
Chinatown drive-by shooting leaves man in critical condition: Police
Students battling cancer tour through illuminated Havertown community
2 injured in head-on crash in Tioga-Nicetown
Woman rescued from car after Cherry Hill crash
Show More
Eagles' only male cheerleader going for golden ticket on American Idol
AccuWeather: Sunny And Milder
Bright lights, big stakes for Democrats in Nevada
Modell's closing 24 stores including Center City location
Man steals chair from Montgomery County hotel: Police
More TOP STORIES News