Pregnant woman killed, baby does not survive after North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pregnant woman was killed and her newborn baby delivered at the hospital did not survive following a shooting Friday night in North Philadelphia.It happened around 5:55 p.m. at 9th and Dauphin streets.Police say at least two to three men began firing shots at a silver minivan occupied by the a pregnant woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s.The pregnant woman was shot once in the chest. She was taken to the hospital by the man who had been shot in the chest and left shoulder.The pregnant woman died at the hospital. An emergency C-section was performed but the baby was pronounced dead, according to police.The man who transported the woman to the hospital is listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.