25-year-old pregnant woman shot in head in Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in the city's Strawberry Mansion section on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Berks St.

The 25-year-old woman was shot once in the head and was taken to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and a motive was not immediately known.
