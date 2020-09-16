Pregnant woman struck by stray bullets in Port Richmond, sources say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was struck by stray bullets during a shooting in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia late Tuesday.Officers on patrol reported hearing gunshots around 10 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Somerset Street.Police said they found the 28-year-old victim on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to her neck and chest.Officers rushed her to Temple University Hospital where she remains in "extremely critical" condition.Sources confirmed the woman is pregnant but were not sure how far along she is in the pregnancy or whether the baby survived.Investigators said they have at least two men in custody."Other responding officers who heard the shots got here so quickly, they saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene and they followed that vehicle and pulled it over at Allegheny and Aramingo and there were two males inside of that vehicle," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia police department.Police said a witness told them the two males were at the shooting scene and that at least one of them fired a gun.Investigatorssaid they found two guns and said some of the rounds that were fired came from a long gun rifle.Detectives are reviewing surveillance video in the area in search of more clues in the investigation.