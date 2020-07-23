Pregnant woman hurt after gunman opens fire on vehicle in North Philadelphia: Police

#BREAKING double shooting at 2nd and Ontario. Two women were apparently sitting in the back seat of a car on this block when the gunman fire spraying almost 20 bullets into the car. Both women were hit, one was pregnant. They were taken to Temple univ hospital @6abc pic.twitter.com/KypT9cjsn7 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 23, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pregnant woman is among two injured after a gunman opened fire in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.It happened around 9:30 p.m. on North 2nd Street near W. Ontario Street.Action News has learned that two women and an infant were reportedly sitting in a car on the block when the gunman opened fire.The women were transported to Temple University Hosptial by a private vehicle. The infant was not injured.Police say the 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the elbow and a 27-year-old woman was shot six times. There was no immediate word on the conditions of both victims.Approximately 20 shell casings were found at the scene, said investigators.Police believe the shooter is a male acquaintance of one of the victims."We believe that there was some type of domestic altercation that escalated and led to the shooting," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.