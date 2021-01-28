COVID-19 vaccine

Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pregnant women aren't at any greater risk for catching the coronavirus, but they are at a greater risk for serious complications if they're infected with COVID19. Studies have shown they have a higher risk of ending up in intensive care and even on a ventilator.

The advice from experts right now is to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine when its available if you you live or work where there is high virus activity or you have other medical conditions that put you at a greater risk for complications.

So far, experts say there are no safety concerns but there also isn't enough research.

In non-pregnant women, the vaccine appears safe and the two that are authorized right now, Pfizer and Moderna, don't contain a live virus so they're not thought to cause any pregnancy-related problems.

But the vaccines were not tested on pregnant women and further research is underway.

"Trials in pregnancy patients are ongoing right now, so I'm confident that by the time the vaccine is offered to the general pregnant population, we should have some data that will cover, reassure the pregnant patient," said Dr. Oluwatosin Goje, obstetrician at Cleveland Clinic.

Animal studies have not found any harmful effects of the vaccine on pregnancy.

But again, this is a conversation women should have with their OB-GYN doctors.

In the meantime, you want to make sure you are taking every precaution to protect yourself by wearing a mask, social distancing and limiting your activity outside the home as much as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckcoronaviruspregnancycovid 19 vaccinepregnant womancovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Philly Fighting COVID CEO gave vaccines to friends, 'doses were about to expire'
Hope on the horizon as 2 more vaccines nearing end of trial
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly Fighting COVID CEO gave vaccines to friends, 'doses were about to expire'
AccuWeather: Bitter cold, strong winds today and Friday
Montgomery County bartender tests positive for COVID variant
2 found fatally shot inside Philadelphia store
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
CDC does not recommend general public wear N95's, here's why
Show More
Restaurant, gym owners in Philadelphia can now apply for additional COVID relief
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Brown bear chases skier down slope: VIDEO
General Motors sets goal of going largely electric by 2035
More TOP STORIES News