New moms remain concerned about being in public places, especially with babies

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Americans remain concerned about new moms and babies being in public places.

A nationwide survey by Ohio State Wexner Medical Center found almost half feared going to prenatal appointments.

And almost the same number would be concerned about sending their child to daycare or a babysitter.

Doctors understand, but say women shouldn't stay away from necessary care.

"It's really important for women to know that we are trying to make sure that when we say that you need to come into the office or the hospital, that that really is the case," says Dr. Jonathan Schaffir, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Ohio State.

Many facilities have extra precautions in place, such as staff wearing masks, face shields, and gloves; wiping down surfaces between patients; and limiting in-person appointments.

Erin Hoffman gave birth to her son Jaxson just before stay-at-home orders were issued in her state.

Although she has gone to the doctor for a post-partum appointments with Jaxson, she's also had some virtual visits.

Doctors says having families meeting new babies over video chats may spare the little ones of early infections.
