Preliminary hearing postponed for suspect in deadly I-95 crash; Attorney says she's 'devastated'

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning, but will now make her next court appearance on April 5 to allow her attorneys more time to prepare for the case.
Webb is charged with third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree, driving under the influence and other charges.
The deadly crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on I-95 southbound in the area of milepost 18 near the Stadium Complex, just north of Broad Street.
According to state police, the troopers were responding to reports of a man walking along I-95 south.
Authorities said the troopers were helping the pedestrian, who has since been identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, into the back of their cruiser. Police said, at that time, Webb attempted to drive past the scene at a high rate of speed.
The state troopers have been identified as 33-year-old Martin F. Mack III and 29-year-old Branden T. Sisca.
Trooper Mack had been on the force since November 2014. Trooper Sisca had been on the force since February 2021. Both troopers spent their entire careers assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop K, Philadelphia.
Webb's attorney, Michael Walker, noted his client has no criminal history.
"Right now she's devastated," said Walker. "She's extremely saddened. She is not a violent criminal. She has no criminal past, has no prior contacts with police whatsoever."
Webb stood before a judge on Tuesday night. She was denied bail.
"This is not going to be a case that's going to be tried in the papers. We're going to wait until the evidence comes out to make any specific comments about the facts of the case," Walker said.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office will seek to ensure Webb is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life.
