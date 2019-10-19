BREAKING NEWS
Police: Wanted man made threats against water department, officers
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Best of the Class
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Preschoolers help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Wanted man made threats against water department, officers
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
2 dead after shooting at Bucks County campground
Alex Trebek says he's not a fan of Phillie Phanatic
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Man found dead on I-95, State police investigating as homicide
Police come together for LBI cop hit by car while helping strangers
Show More
Covanta apologizes for smell, noise in Plymouth Township
Pa. woman died of natural causes in Dominican Republic, FBI tests show
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny
Families getting death threats after Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial
Bald eagle recovering after hit by car, left on side of CT road
More TOP STORIES News