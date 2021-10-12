joe biden

President Biden attends wedding of nephew and former 'Real Housewife' in Kennett Square

The event was held at the home of Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens.
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania -- President Joe Biden attended his nephew's wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.

The president and his wife, Jill Biden, attended the wedding of Cuffe Owens, the son of Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens, to Meghan O'Toole King. King is a former cast member on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," while Owens is an attorney.

The event was held at Biden Owens' home.



King shared a photo of the two on Instagram in September, writing "meet my man."

Joe Biden had a quiet weekend in Wilmington, Delaware, visiting church early Sunday but otherwise keeping to his home.

King was previously married to retired MLB player Jim Edmonds.

